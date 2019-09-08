Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,357,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 35.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $5,134,213.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,337 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,404.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,701 shares of company stock worth $7,435,274 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $108.69. 4,184,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.96 and its 200 day moving average is $95.28. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

