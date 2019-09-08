Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $468,000 Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,135 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,947,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 785,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 415,380 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,938,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $150,564,000 after purchasing an additional 392,910 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,797,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,143,000 after purchasing an additional 391,607 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,055,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after purchasing an additional 372,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,322. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 157.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 76.83 and a beta of -0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

