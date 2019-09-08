Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys Shares of 61,358 Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter worth $222,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter worth $1,565,000. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,273. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96. Dyadic International, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DYAI has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dyadic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Dyadic International news, VP Ronen Tchelet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $57,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $238,300. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

