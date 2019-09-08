PeepCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $261.00 (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, PeepCoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One PeepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, C-Patex, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. PeepCoin has a market cap of $129,093.00 and approximately $261.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002051 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 103,616,298,451 coins and its circulating supply is 64,416,298,451 coins. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

PeepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, C-Patex and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

