PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PDF Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. PDF Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDF Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PDF Solutions.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. PDF Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

PDFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDF Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDFS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.33. 56,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 1.35. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

