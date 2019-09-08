PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) Shares Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp owned 0.06% of PCM worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PCM by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PCM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 202,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PCM during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCM during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCMI remained flat at $$35.01 during trading on Friday. PCM Inc has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered PCM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded PCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered PCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

About PCM

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

