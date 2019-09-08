Payfair Achieves Market Capitalization of $25,704.00 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Payfair has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Payfair has a total market cap of $25,704.00 and approximately $447.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Payfair token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Payfair Profile

Payfair was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,445,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,975,717 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Payfair is payfair.io

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

