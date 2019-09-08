PayCoin Trading Down 79% Over Last 7 Days (XPY)

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded 35% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One PayCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand and YoBit. Over the last seven days, PayCoin has traded 79% lower against the US dollar. PayCoin has a market cap of $37,375.00 and approximately $69.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000245 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000076 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PayCoin Profile

PayCoin (XPY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. PayCoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com . The official website for PayCoin is www.paycoin.com . PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin

PayCoin Coin Trading

PayCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

