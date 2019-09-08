Paxos Standard Token Reaches Market Cap of $238.15 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Paxos Standard Token has a market capitalization of $238.15 million and approximately $342.52 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009608 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. During the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paxos Standard Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00216025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.01284345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00089009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017802 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,650,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,557,039 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.