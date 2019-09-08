Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,106,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,708,000 after acquiring an additional 300,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,408,000 after acquiring an additional 179,982 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

PK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE PK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.20. 1,365,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $34.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.08 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

