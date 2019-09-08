Paragon (PRG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $70.00

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Paragon has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $70.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Paragon has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paragon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00216547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.49 or 0.01310695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00088998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017686 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,936,520 tokens. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com . Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

