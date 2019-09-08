Paracle Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Paracle Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

SCZ traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,798. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $63.52.

