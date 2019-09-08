Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Paracle Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of IWP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.26. The stock had a trading volume of 404,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,092. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $105.97 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

