Paracle Advisors LLC Has $20.60 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,451 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises 5.1% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC owned 0.88% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $20,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 445.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 46,913 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 360,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 268,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 147,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 76,632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RODM stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 274,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,461. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

