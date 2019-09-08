Paracle Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Paracle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,126. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.15. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

