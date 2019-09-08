Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,671 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Linde by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Linde by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 492,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,990,000 after buying an additional 75,517 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,158,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Linde by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in Linde by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.52. 1,031,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.65. The company has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. Linde PLC has a one year low of $145.95 and a one year high of $206.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

A number of analysts recently commented on LIN shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

In other Linde news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

