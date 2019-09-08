Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,559 Shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,559 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of On Deck Capital worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONDK. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in On Deck Capital by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 175,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 30,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in On Deck Capital by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,423 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in On Deck Capital by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 360,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 144,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in On Deck Capital by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONDK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. 552,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,942. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. On Deck Capital Inc has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $261.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.86.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $110.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONDK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

