Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 47,955 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 331.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,955 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after buying an additional 55,995 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 37,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 26,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE:WAL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.75. 618,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $60.01.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.37 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

