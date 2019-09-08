Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PD. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Pagerduty from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pagerduty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pagerduty from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised Pagerduty to a “top pick” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pagerduty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.66.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

Shares of PD traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.47. 7,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,699. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.11. Pagerduty has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Pagerduty’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pagerduty will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter worth $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter worth $85,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter worth $113,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.