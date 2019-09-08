Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Rating Increased to Top Pick at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) to a top pick rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pagerduty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Pagerduty from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Pagerduty in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pagerduty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pagerduty from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.66.

Pagerduty stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. Pagerduty has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $59.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.11.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pagerduty will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,808,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

