Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 44,838 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 44,838 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie set a $90.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cfra set a $80.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,444.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $78.84. 4,477,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,797,918. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

