Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 29,533 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,533 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 103.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 233.4% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 21,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.09. 2,015,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,412. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $130.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

In other news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

