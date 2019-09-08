Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 881,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,649,000 after purchasing an additional 454,013 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $19,571,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 821,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,429,000 after purchasing an additional 155,135 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $15,693,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,322,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,733,000 after acquiring an additional 122,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.88. 206,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,849. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.26 and a 52-week high of $126.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.45.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $742.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.11 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 7.63%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $242,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,199,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

