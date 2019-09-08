Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $4,560,434.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 279,551 shares in the company, valued at $37,733,793.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.10. 1,443,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,908. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.11 and its 200-day moving average is $129.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.