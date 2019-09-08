Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.4% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,846,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,604,000 after buying an additional 502,358 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 598,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,575,000 after purchasing an additional 482,397 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,149,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,810,000 after purchasing an additional 398,865 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,597,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,980,000 after purchasing an additional 167,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Cowen lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.21.

Shares of CHTR traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $425.72. The company had a trading volume of 625,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,855. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $272.91 and a twelve month high of $428.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.85 and its 200-day moving average is $377.67. The company has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,879.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

