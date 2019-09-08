Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 42,228 Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 8.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 1.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Toro by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Toro by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

In other news, VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $199,723.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,829.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sidoti set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Toro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of TTC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.74. 542,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.90. Toro Co has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $75.27. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Toro had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $838.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.