Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 2,145.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark W. Westphal bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.13 per share, for a total transaction of $196,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,185.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of POST traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.49. The stock had a trading volume of 853,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,554. Post Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $83.88 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POST. Evercore ISI began coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

