Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 671 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,972,000 after purchasing an additional 66,402 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Finally, Voit & Company LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.19. 244,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,345. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $155.98 and a 52-week high of $270.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at $33,283,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,274,741.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,008,331.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 target price (up from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

