Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 16,361 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,497,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,154,000 after purchasing an additional 951,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,166,688,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,431,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,209,000 after buying an additional 653,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.57. 5,945,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,042,972. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average of $81.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $87.35. The stock has a market cap of $220.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.