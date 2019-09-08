Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

EMN stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,611. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

