Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Oshkosh by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000,000 after acquiring an additional 112,256 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Oshkosh by 18.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Oshkosh by 9.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 42,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 472,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,422. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.99. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.99.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.35. Oshkosh had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

