Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,533 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 22,563.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.43. The company had a trading volume of 162,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,664. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.59. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $110.16 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $559.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.74 million. Nordson had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. ValuEngine raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $160.00 price target on Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other Nordson news, insider Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $448,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $333,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,108 shares of company stock valued at $991,977. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.