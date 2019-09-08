Oxycoin Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. Oxycoin has a market capitalization of $881,925.00 and approximately $8,064.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Oxycoin has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxycoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00035771 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001162 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 928,278,467 coins. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin . The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io . Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.