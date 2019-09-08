Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

“Valuation and risks to price target achievement. We reiterate our Buy rating and 1450p price target. Our price target is based on our clinical net present value (NPV) model, which derives value primarily from Novartis’ CTL019 (lentiviral production and royalty). This model allows us to flex multiple assumptions affecting a drug’s potential commercial profile. Factors which could impede reaching our price target include failed or inconclusive clinical trials or inability of the company to secure adequate funding to progress its drugs through the development pathway.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford BioMedica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of Oxford BioMedica stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. Oxford BioMedica has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

