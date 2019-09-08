Over The Wire Holdings Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:OTW)

Over The Wire Holdings Ltd (ASX:OTW) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

The company has a market cap of $214.15 million and a PE ratio of 20.15. Over The Wire has a 52 week low of A$3.75 ($2.66) and a 52 week high of A$5.64 ($4.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$4.88.

About Over The Wire

Over the Wire Holdings Limited provides data network and Internet, voice, and data center co-location, and cloud and managed services for corporate clients in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Internet connectivity services to enable Internet services, video conferencing, Software as a Service applications, and online collaboration for various businesses.

