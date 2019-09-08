Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Orthopediatrics in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of KIDS stock traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 131,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,383. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.53. Orthopediatrics has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 84,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 347,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 76,534 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

