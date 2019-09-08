Origin Sport (ORS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $5.18 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00038642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $444.14 or 0.04247727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 58.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,438,858 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.