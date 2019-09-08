Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,131 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 1.93% of Origin Bancorp worth $15,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 673.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 104,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OBNK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.96. The stock had a trading volume of 25,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,598. Origin Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $749.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.