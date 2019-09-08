Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,000 Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Twitter comprises approximately 0.0% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $262,033,000 after purchasing an additional 569,560 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Twitter by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 380,112 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,557,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $84,082,000 after acquiring an additional 359,343 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $45.42. 12,977,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,934,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.58. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $45.68.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.07 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $35.00 price target on Twitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Twitter from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.24.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $146,268.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $268,177.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,693 shares of company stock worth $5,242,511. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.