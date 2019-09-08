Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,501 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,763,000 after acquiring an additional 588,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup set a $178.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ameriprise Financial raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.88.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $153.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.43 and its 200-day moving average is $139.20.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

