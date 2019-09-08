Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSXMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 69.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,093,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,241 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the second quarter worth approximately $9,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 25.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,127,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 232,210 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 15.4% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,673,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,998,000 after acquiring an additional 223,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 37.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 816,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,213,000 after acquiring an additional 220,624 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 241,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,364. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $47.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

