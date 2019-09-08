Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPX. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,677,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,203,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.43. 158,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,881. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $57.82 and a 12-month high of $81.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.49.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.