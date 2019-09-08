Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 791.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.43.

DPZ traded down $7.48 on Friday, hitting $237.35. 1,048,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,164. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.18 and its 200-day moving average is $261.05.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $811.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

