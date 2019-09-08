Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,629 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,585,993 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,657,000 after acquiring an additional 60,981 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 28,021 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 30,647 shares during the period. 13.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BIF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

