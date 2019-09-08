Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,753 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Knott David M boosted its holdings in Mplx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 329,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $1,843,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 964,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,725. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Mplx had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPLX. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mplx from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In related news, Director Garry L. Peiffer acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $488,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,299.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garry L. Peiffer acquired 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,302 shares in the company, valued at $390,444.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,808 over the last quarter.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.