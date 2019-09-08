Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 48,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.87. 1,328,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,794. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $858,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,295,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $76,373.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,031 shares in the company, valued at $15,598,169.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $4,061,209. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cascend Securities upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.