Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 16,617.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,571 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 4.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 36.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 7.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Shares of HD Supply stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.29. 999,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on HD Supply from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research upgraded HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on HD Supply from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $29,903,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

