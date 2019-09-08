Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Power Integrations worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,426.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 19.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 222.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Northland Securities reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

NASDAQ POWI traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $89.15. The company had a trading volume of 98,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average is $76.89. Power Integrations Inc has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $102.38.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 14.79%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $872,536.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $101,788.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,191,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,569 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

