Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,475,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,679,000 after buying an additional 33,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,847,000 after buying an additional 38,130 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 77.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 509.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 70.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In related news, insider Breck W. Tyler sold 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $653,712.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.27. 201,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,840. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.10. Trustmark Corp has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

