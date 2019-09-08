ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,615,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,115,917,000 after buying an additional 3,261,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,650,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,021,000 after purchasing an additional 465,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,334,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,526,000 after purchasing an additional 415,385 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 329.3% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 498,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,943,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,285,000 after purchasing an additional 295,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $71.83. 1,716,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $72.38.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.37.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

